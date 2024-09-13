HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.
Gevo stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.43.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,833,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
