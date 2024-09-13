HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

CYTK stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $392,156.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,174,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

