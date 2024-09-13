HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 806 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 4.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 31.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.29 and a 200-day moving average of $393.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

