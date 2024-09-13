HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $136,978,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $59,215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,981,000 after buying an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

