HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $212.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

