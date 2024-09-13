HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $65.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.