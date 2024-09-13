HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,961,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LOW opened at $252.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average of $234.61. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

