HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.