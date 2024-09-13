HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 370,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 210,203 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $184.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

