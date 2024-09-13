HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

