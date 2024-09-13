HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

