Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,193,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,355,120 shares.The stock last traded at $13.46 and had previously closed at $13.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Hayward alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAYW

Hayward Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,786,815. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,970,000 after buying an additional 1,166,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4,616.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 835,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after acquiring an additional 558,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.