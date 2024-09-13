Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $9.52

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.98. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 490,013 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 977,142 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

