Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.51. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 431,758 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 8.3 %
Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
