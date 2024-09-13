Hardin Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $53.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

