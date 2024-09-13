Hardin Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 487,011 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 443,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 246,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

RRC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

