Hardin Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.