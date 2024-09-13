Hardin Capital Partners LLC Invests $395,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,626 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,284,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,429 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $6.18 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.