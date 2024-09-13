Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,201 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 74,191 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 810.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.