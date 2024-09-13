Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $125.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

