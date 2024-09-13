Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

