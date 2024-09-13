Hardin Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,894 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.