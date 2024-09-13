Hardin Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.