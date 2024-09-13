Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 175,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 133,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15.

Hardide plc engages in the manufacturing and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, power generation, industrial, aerospace, flow control, and precision engineering.

