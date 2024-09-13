Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 180.6% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hanryu Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HRYU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 26,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Hanryu has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $6.70.

Get Hanryu alerts:

About Hanryu

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.