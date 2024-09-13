Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.34

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 46426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

