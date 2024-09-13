Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Up 230.4% in August

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 230.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIVF traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$5.11.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

