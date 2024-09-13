Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Up 230.4% in August

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 230.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIVF traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$5.11.
About Haivision Systems
