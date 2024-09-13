Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Trading Up 11%

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). Approximately 4,617,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 2,265,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.98. The company has a market capitalization of £184.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

