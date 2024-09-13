Guggenheim Begins Coverage on ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PROK. Bank of America decreased their price target on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PROK

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. ProKidney has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $545.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that ProKidney will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the first quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.