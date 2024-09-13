Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.48. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $379.45.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

