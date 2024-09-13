Grin Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $97,407.31 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,459.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.38 or 0.00562200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00108945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00286981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00033621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00080967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

