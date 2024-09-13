Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.
Griffin Mining Stock Up 1.8 %
GFM opened at GBX 150.70 ($1.97) on Thursday. Griffin Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £276.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,466.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.13.
About Griffin Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Griffin Mining
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.