Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

GFM opened at GBX 150.70 ($1.97) on Thursday. Griffin Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £276.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,466.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.13.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

