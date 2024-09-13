Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($43.61) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 3,152 ($41.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,036.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,889.21. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,244 ($29.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,230 ($42.24). The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,358.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 4,850.75%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

