Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181 shares.The stock last traded at $8.08 and had previously closed at $7.21.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
