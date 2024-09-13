GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Short Interest Down 45.7% in August

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,847,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NVD stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of -4.30. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

