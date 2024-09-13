GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 20.68% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -432.64 and a beta of 2.84. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $31.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

