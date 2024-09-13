Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.15

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$80.15 and last traded at C$80.07, with a volume of 10348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.24.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 90.66%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

