Grand Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,238,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSD opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $59.66.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

