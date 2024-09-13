Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.29. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 517.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

