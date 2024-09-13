Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 517.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
