GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics
In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,175.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,175.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
