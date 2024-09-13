Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

