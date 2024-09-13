Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $207,216.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 4,800 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $207,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,659.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc bought 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.67 per share, for a total transaction of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc purchased 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $456,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $473,700.00.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.40). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

