GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 276,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $173.53 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.