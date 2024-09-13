GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,431 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average is $188.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.