GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,488 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $163,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after acquiring an additional 189,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $208.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.47 and its 200 day moving average is $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

