GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 129,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 327.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $161.85 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $177.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.