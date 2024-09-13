GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $279.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

