GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,588 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

