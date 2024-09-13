GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $211.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.05 and a 200-day moving average of $183.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

