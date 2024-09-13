GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,553 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

